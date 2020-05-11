Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 34 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop w/ Touch Bar (2019)
$1,399 $1,799
free shipping

That's $50 less than our March mention and the best we could find by $100 or more today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • available in Space Gray or Silver
  • 8th-Gen Intel Core i5 2.4GHz quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 Retina IPS display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
  • 4 Thunderbolt
  • 3 USB-C ports
  • 802.11ac wireless
  • Model: MV962LL/A
  • Expires in 19 hr
    Published 34 min ago
