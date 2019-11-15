Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 47 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i9 8-Core 15.4" Retina Laptop (2019)
$2,349 $2,799
free shipping

That's $301 under our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $51, although most charge over $2,560. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • Amazon charges the same price.
Features
  • available in Silver or Space Grey
  • Intel 9th Gen. Coffee Lake Core i9-9880H 2.3GHz eight-core processor
  • Radeon Pro 560X 4GB GPU
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display
  • 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
  • Model: MV932LL/A
