B&H Photo Video · 44 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i9 15.4" Laptop w/ 32GB RAM & 512GB SSD (2018)
$2,199 $3,499
free shipping

That's a $900 drop from our May mention, $1,300 off list, and the lowest price we've seen for this upgraded model. (It's also at least $151 less than you'd pay for the base model without the upgraded CPU and RAM elsewhere.) Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • available in Space Gray
  • Intel Core i9-8950HK 2.9GHz Coffee Lake 6-core CPU
  • 15.4" 2880x1800 Retina display with True Tone
  • 32GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • AMD Radeon Pro 560X 4GB graphics
  • macOS High Sierra
  • Model: Z0V1DLL/A
  • Expires 1/30/2020
    Published 44 min ago
