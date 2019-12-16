Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 1 hr ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 2.4GHz 13.3" Laptop w/ 16GB RAM (2019)
$1,699 $1,999
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $250. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • available at this price in Space Gray
  • Intel Core i5-8279U 2.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display with True Tone technology
  • 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Touch Bar
  • macOS 10.14 (Mojave)
  • Model: Z0WQ-MV96-03-BH
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
