Micro Center · 22 mins ago
Apple MacBook Pro Coffee Lake i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ Touch Bar & 128GB SSD (2019)
$980 $1,300
pickup at Micro Center

That's $20 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $220. Buy Now at Micro Center

Features
  • available in Space Gray
  • Intel Core i5-8257U 1.4GHz Coffee Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display
  • 8GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • Touch Bar with Touch ID
  • macOS 10.14 (Mojave)
  • Model: MUHN2LL/A
