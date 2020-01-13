Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 Dual 13.3" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$460 $1,099
free shipping

It's $639 under list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TekReplay via eBay
  • A 60-day warranty is included, however it's unclear who backs it.
Features
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED glossy display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Mac OS X 10.11 (El Capitan)
  • Model: MMGG2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
