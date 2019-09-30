New
Apple MacBook Air Broadwell i5 13" Laptop
$399 $798
That's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Mac2Mall via eBay
  • 30-day Mac2Mall warranty applies
  • Intel Core i5-5250U 1.6GHz Broadwell dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 1440x900 LED-backlit LCD 4GB RAM & 128GB SSD
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.0
  • Thunderbolt 2 & USB 3.0 backlit keyboard
  • Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite)
  • Model: MJVE2LL/A
