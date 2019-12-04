Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 51 mins ago
Apple MacBook Air Amber Lake Y i5 13.3" Retina Laptop w/ 256GB SSD (2019)
$1,099... or less $1,299
free shipping

Most retailers charge at least $126 more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Tips
  • Don't mind a trip to the store? Micro Center offers it for $1,079.99 via in-store pickup only.
Features
  • available in several colors (Silver pictured)
  • Intel Core i5-8210Y 1.6GHz Amber Lake Y dual-core processor
  • 13.3" 2560x1600 LED-backlit Retina display with True Tone technology
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • macOS 10.14.5 (Mojave)
  • Model: MVFL2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals MacBook Air B&H Photo Video Apple
Core i5 13.3 inch Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register