eBay · 1 hr ago
Anki Overdrive Starter Kit
$37 $100
free shipping

Most stores charge at least $70 for this kit. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by TechRabbit via eBay.
Features
  • the cars are controlled from the Anki Overdrive app on your iOS or Android device
  • 2 robotic supercars
  • 10 track pieces
  • chargers
  • Model: 00000031
  • Published 1 hr ago
