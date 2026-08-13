With promo code "TAKE20", this American Tourister Ellipse NXT 2.0 3-Piece Hardside Spinner & Duffel Set drops to $127.99, down from $400. Shipping is free. You'll also get $20 in Kohl's Cash, available from August 17th through August 23rd. Deal ends August 16th. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Includes a duffel bag, 20" hardside carry-on, and 28" hardside checked bag
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the High Sierra Travel Backpack for $16.19. You'd pay around $60 elsewhere. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Today only, you can shop men's graphic T-shirts for as little as $3.99 at Kohl's. Shipping is free over $49 or you can choose free pickup on most styles. The lineup includes licensed designs from Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Men's and Big & Tall short sleeve graphic tees
- Designs include licensed brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo
- Prices start as low as $3.37 with promo code
- Some styles offered at 2 for $22.00
- Free store pickup available on select items
This Simply Vera Vera Wang bath rug drops to $6.07 with promo code "TAKE20", down from $18.99. It has a latex backing for skid resistance and is treated to resist fading and stains. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Made of polyester
- Latex backing for skid resistance
- Plush pile with a silky sheen
- Fade and stain resistant
- Machine washable
- Imported
Kohl's has a wide range of Shark Week merchandise, from graphic tees for men, women, and kids to shark-themed home decor and toys. Many items, including the Men's Discovery Shark Week Graphic T-Shirt (pictured), drop to $19.99 with promo code "GOSAVE20", which saves an extra 20% on many items here. Knock a further 20% off women's styles then with code "WOMENS20". Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Kohl's
With promo code "TAKE20", this Discover Europe Adelaide Waffle throw blanket drops to $15.99, down from its $39.99 regular price at Kohl's. It's made from cotton with a waffle knit construction and comes in four colors. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Waffle knit construction
- Measures 50" x 60"
- Weighs about 1.9 lbs.
- Made from cotton
- Machine washable
- Available in Blush, Lilac, Green, or White
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