Kohl's has a wide range of Shark Week merchandise, from graphic tees for men, women, and kids to shark-themed home decor and toys. Many items, including the Men's Discovery Shark Week Graphic T-Shirt (pictured), drop to $19.99 with promo code "GOSAVE20", which saves an extra 20% on many items here. Knock a further 20% off women's styles then with code "WOMENS20". Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Kohl's