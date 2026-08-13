With promo code "TAKE20", this Discover Europe Adelaide Waffle throw blanket drops to $15.99, down from its $39.99 regular price at Kohl's. It's made from cotton with a waffle knit construction and comes in four colors. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Waffle knit construction
- Measures 50" x 60"
- Weighs about 1.9 lbs.
- Made from cotton
- Machine washable
- Available in Blush, Lilac, Green, or White
This Topcee cooling blanket is $24, down from $30 at Amazon. It's the best price we could find by $9. It's made with a double-sided design, pairing a mica nylon and cooling microfiber top with a 100% cooling protein microfiber underside, and it's machine washable for easy care. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 90" x 90", queen size
- Q-Max rating of over 0.5 for a cooling touch feel
- Double-sided design with a mica nylon and cooling microfiber top
- Bottom side made of 100% cooling protein microfiber
- Machine washable
At Amazon, get the Amazon Basics King 4-Piece Microfiber Bed Sheet Set, with prices starting from $15.68. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this bed sheet set. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- 4-piece King-size set includes 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet, and 2 pillowcases
- Made of brushed polyester microfiber
- Machine washable and dryer safe
This Ameena comforter set is $29.93, down from $100. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Available in all sizes at this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Reversible design with a floral pattern on one side and a stripe pattern on the other
- King set includes comforter, 2 shams, bed skirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
- King comforter measures 106" x 90"
- Medium warmth fill designed for year-round use
- Made of 100% polyester with a machine washable design
The Macy's Hotel Collection Bedding sale takes 30% off or more across comforter sets, sheets, duvet covers, and pillows. We've pictured the Hotel Collection Shadow Floral Queen Comforter Set for $109.93 ($440 off). Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Final Sale items can't be returned or exchanged. Shop Now at Macy's
- Comforter sets, sheet sets, and duvet covers included
- Egyptian cotton and Supima cotton sheet options available
- Down and down-alternative comforters and pillows included
- Mattress pads, toppers, and coverlet sets included
- Decorative pillows and throws included
Today only, you can shop men's graphic T-shirts for as little as $3.99 at Kohl's. Shipping is free over $49 or you can choose free pickup on most styles. The lineup includes licensed designs from Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Men's and Big & Tall short sleeve graphic tees
- Designs include licensed brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo
- Prices start as low as $3.37 with promo code
- Some styles offered at 2 for $22.00
- Free store pickup available on select items
This Simply Vera Vera Wang bath rug drops to $6.07 with promo code "TAKE20", down from $18.99. It has a latex backing for skid resistance and is treated to resist fading and stains. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Made of polyester
- Latex backing for skid resistance
- Plush pile with a silky sheen
- Fade and stain resistant
- Machine washable
- Imported
Kohl's has a wide range of Shark Week merchandise, from graphic tees for men, women, and kids to shark-themed home decor and toys. Many items, including the Men's Discovery Shark Week Graphic T-Shirt (pictured), drop to $19.99 with promo code "GOSAVE20", which saves an extra 20% on many items here. Knock a further 20% off women's styles then with code "WOMENS20". Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Kohl's
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