This Simply Vera Vera Wang bath rug drops to $6.07 with promo code "TAKE20", down from $18.99. It has a latex backing for skid resistance and is treated to resist fading and stains. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Made of polyester
- Latex backing for skid resistance
- Plush pile with a silky sheen
- Fade and stain resistant
- Machine washable
- Imported
This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
This Safavieh Courtyard rug is $12.57, down from $34. It's made of water-resistant polypropylene, making it suitable for outdoor spaces as well as indoor rooms. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures 2' x 3'7"
- Power loomed in Turkey
- Pile height of 0.25"
- Made of 100% polypropylene
- Water resistant for outdoor use
- No backing; rug pad recommended to prevent shifting
Wayfair's area rug clearance covers 354 items with markdowns up to 70% off. Pictured is the Addie Abstract Modern Machine Woven Area Rug for $120 ($263 off). Orders of $35 or more ship free. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Rugs from brands like Three Posts, Wade Logan, Lark Manor, and Amber Lewis x Loloi
- Sizes ranging from 2' x 3' accent rugs to 7'10" x 10'3" area rugs
- Many styles made from stain- and fade-resistant polypropylene
- Indoor and indoor/outdoor options available
- Some rugs backed by cotton or jute for added stability
Amazon offers the Lunasun 5x7-Foot Area Rug for $24.19 at checkout. Other sizes qualify for the same 45% discount at checkout. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Today only, you can shop men's graphic T-shirts for as little as $3.99 at Kohl's. Shipping is free over $49 or you can choose free pickup on most styles. The lineup includes licensed designs from Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Men's and Big & Tall short sleeve graphic tees
- Designs include licensed brands like Marvel, Star Wars, Coca-Cola, and Nintendo
- Prices start as low as $3.37 with promo code
- Some styles offered at 2 for $22.00
- Free store pickup available on select items
Kohl's has a wide range of Shark Week merchandise, from graphic tees for men, women, and kids to shark-themed home decor and toys. Many items, including the Men's Discovery Shark Week Graphic T-Shirt (pictured), drop to $19.99 with promo code "GOSAVE20", which saves an extra 20% on many items here. Knock a further 20% off women's styles then with code "WOMENS20". Shipping is free with orders of $49 or more. Pickup is also available. Shop Now at Kohl's
With promo code "TAKE20", this Discover Europe Adelaide Waffle throw blanket drops to $15.99, down from its $39.99 regular price at Kohl's. It's made from cotton with a waffle knit construction and comes in four colors. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Waffle knit construction
- Measures 50" x 60"
- Weighs about 1.9 lbs.
- Made from cotton
- Machine washable
- Available in Blush, Lilac, Green, or White
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