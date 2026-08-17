AliExpress is running a Back to School sale across categories like electronics, clothing, toys, and home goods, with new shopper deals starting at $0.99 and discounts up to 90%. Shoppers can also stack promo codes such as "USBS75" for $75 off orders over $499, "USBS55" for $55 off orders over $369, and "USBS40" for $40 off orders over $239. Free shipping is available on Choice orders, and returns are accepted within 90 days. This offer is valid through August 26, 2026. Shop Now at AliExpress