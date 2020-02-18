Open Offer in New Tab
Best Buy
Affresh Dishwasher Cleaner
$3 $6
It's $0.50 under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best price we could find now by $3.) Buy Now at Best Buy

  • Note that stock may vary by location.
Features
  • safe to use with stainless steel tub and plastic tub dishwashers
  • designed to power away lime and mineral build-up that can occur inside your dishwasher
  • Model: W10282479
