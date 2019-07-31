- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the AeroGarden Sprout LED with Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit in Gray for $38.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada UV Light Electric Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59426" drops the price to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "FBM73GBP" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada 3-Watt Electric Bug Zapper for $23.99. Coupon code "LC059422" drops the price to $9.60. With free shipping, that's $14 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kay Home Products Marsh Allen 10" x 18" Cast Iron Hibachi Charcoal Grill for $29.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Amazon offers the 2x4basics Custom Shed Kit for $51.16 with free shipping. (Walmart charges the same. Home Depot charges about a buck more.) That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
BBQGuys cuts up to 60% off a selection of grills, smokers, accessories, and more as part of its National Grilling Month Sales Event. Shipping adds $6.95, but orders of $49 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Dafengea via Amazon offers its Dafengea Men's Quick Dry Hiking Pants in several colors (A Armygreen pictured) for $31.99. Coupon code "XJWDJEDM" cuts the price to $12.80. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Oslet via Amazon offers its LiKee 216-Piece Magnet Building Block Set for $13.99. Coupon code "EFFQFH35" drops the price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
