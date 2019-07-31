New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
AeroGarden Sprout LED with Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit
$39 $100
free shipping

Walmart offers the AeroGarden Sprout LED with Gourmet Herbs Seed Kit in Gray for $38.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $43. Buy Now

Features
  • allows you to grow Genovese basil, curly parsley, and dill
  • automatically turns energy efficient LED grow lights on and off
  • reminds you when to add water and plant food
  • Model: 900822-1100
