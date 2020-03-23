Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Acer Swift 5 Whiskey Lake i5 15.6" Touch Laptop
$599 $999
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $401. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • 8th-Gen Intel Core i5-8265U Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 touch display
  • 8GB ram; 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10
  • Model: SF515-51T-507P
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Laptops eBay Acer
Core i5 15.6 inch Touchscreen Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register