Walmart · 1 hr ago
Acer Swift 3 Skylake i7 14" 1080p Laptop
$599 $899
free shipping

It's $300 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Intel Core i7-6500U 2.5GHz Skylake dual-core processor
  • 14.1" 1920x1080 LED-backlit LCD
  • 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
  • 4-cell battery
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: SF314-51-76R9
  • Popularity: 3/5
