Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
Acer via eBay offers its refurbished Acer Swift 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $150 under our June mention for a new one, and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 4-lb. Acer Aspire 5 A515-43-R19L AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $121. Buy Now
Acer via Amazon offers its refurbished 4.9-lb. Acer Spin 15 Pentium 15.6" 2-in-1 Laptop for $229.99. Clip the 5% off coupon to drop it to $218.49. With free shipping, that's $62 under our February refurb mention and $142 under the lowest price for a new one today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $51. Buy Now
Lenovo takes up to 75% off a selection of clearance laptops and accessories. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
always.deals via eBay offers the refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad X131e AMD E1-1200 1.4GHz 11.6" Laptop for $99.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3.7-lb. Asus VivoBook AMD A12 2.7GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $259 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $91. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 3.75-lb. ASUS VivoBook Thin and Light Whiskey Lake Core i3 2.1GHz 16" 1080p Laptop for $349 with free shipping. That's $81 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Third-party sellers via eBay take up to 65% off a selection of Apple iPhones, iPads, and a Harmon Kardon portable speaker with prices starting at $77.95. (We found even greater discounts within). Plus, these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Various merchants at eBay take up to 70% off select big brands. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. A few notable discounts: Shop Now
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer CB3-431-12K1 Intel Atom 14" Chromebook w/ Sleeve for $229 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the refurbished Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $419.99 with free shipping. That's $80 under our mention of a new one from three weeks ago and $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit today. Buy Now
Sign In or Register