Acer Swift 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop
$190 $369
Acer via eBay offers its refurbished Acer Swift 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $150 under our June mention for a new one, and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now

Tips
  • A 90-day manufacturer warranty is provided.
Features
  • Intel Gemini Lake Pentium Silver N5000 1.1GHz Quad-core processor
  • 14" 1920 x 1080 (1080p) native resolution IPS display
  • 4GB RAM & 64GB eMMC
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
  • Windows 10 S
  • Model: SF114-32-P2PK
