Acer Spin 15 Pentium 15.6" 1080p Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$299 $399
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • Intel Pentium N4200 2.5GHz Apollo Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS LED touchscreen
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CP315-1H-P8QY
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
15.6 inch Touchscreen Full HD (1080p) 2-in-1
