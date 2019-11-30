Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $1,700 off list and a fantastic price for a laptop with these specs. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $52. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $595. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $300 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $70 under our August mention and a low now by $100. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago, $850 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $429.99. Buy Now at HP
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $529.99. Buy Now at HP
At least $100 less than anywhere else, plus B&H throws in three months of service for free. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
It's at least $50 more at other stores. It's also tied as the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's $25 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find by $95. Buy Now at Staples
That's $50 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $529 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
