Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 39 mins ago
Acer Predator Triton 700 Core i7 Quad 15.6" Gaming Laptop w/ 512GB SSD, 8GB GPU
$999 $2,699
free shipping

That's $1,700 off list and a fantastic price for a laptop with these specs. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7-7700HQ 2.8GHz Kaby Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) IPS display
  • 32GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 8GB graphics card
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NH.Q2LAA.002
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 11/30/2019
    Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laptops B&H Photo Video Acer
Core i7 Gaming 15.6 inch SSD Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register