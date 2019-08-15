- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire 5 A515-51-523X Intel Kaby Lake R Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $399 with free shipping. That's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $299 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find today by $60. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Atom x5 1.04GHz 15.6″ Chromebook in Gray for $179 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" in Abyss Blue or Platinum Grey for $379 with free shipping. That's $110 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $10 less over a week ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
For qualified students, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Yoga 730 Intel Whiskey Lake 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in Abyss Blue for $549.99 with free shipping. That's $200 under our mention from two weeks ago, $300 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers its Lenovo ThinkPad L470 Intel Skylake 2GHz 14" Laptop for $359 with free shipping. That's $360 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Aer Industries via Walmart offers the BlueDri Mini Storm Blower for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last year's mention and the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Gaming Desktop for $569 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer CB3-431-12K1 Intel Atom 14" Chromebook w/ Sleeve for $229 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sign In or Register