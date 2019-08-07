New
Acer Intel Atom x5 1.04GHz 16″ Chromebook
$179 $229
free shipping

Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Atom x5 1.04GHz 15.6″ Chromebook in Gray for $179 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

  • Amazon matches this price.
  • Intel Atom x5-E8000 1.04GHz Braswell quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1366x768 LED LCD
  • 4GB RAM
  • 16GB eMMC storage
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB3-532-108H
