Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Atom x5 1.04GHz 15.6″ Chromebook in Gray for $179 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as $120 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $289 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $90.
Update: The price has increased to $299. Buy Now
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Lenovo offers the Lenovo Flex 14" Intel Pentium Whiskey Lake 2.3GHz Touchscreen Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "BTSOFFER3" cuts that to $349.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $76. Buy Now
HP offers its 3.9-lb. HP 15t Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" Laptop in Jet Black for $519.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" drops that to $493.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $806 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
HP offers its HP 17t Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 2.7GHz 17.3" Laptop for $509.99. Coupon code "BTSSTACK5" cuts that to $484.49. With free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week, $376 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Dell Refurbished Store discounts a selection of refurbished Dell Latitude E5450 laptops, with prices starting from $199. Plus, all orders bag free shipping.
Update: Prices now start from $249. Shop Now
Google Store via Google Express offers the Unlocked Google Pixel 3 5.5" 64GB Android Smartphone in Black or White for $499 with free shipping. That's $40 under our mention from last month and best outright price we've seen. (It's a low now by $101.) Buy Now
Hoover via Google Express offers the Hoover React Whole Home Stick Vacuum for $129.99. Coupon code "HOOVERB2S19" cuts that to $116.99. With free shipping, that's $183 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Focus Camera via Google Express offers the Breville Barista Express Programmable Espresso Machine for $555. Coupon code "FMYAXJ" drops it to $444. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $104, although we saw a refurb for $84 less in December. Buy Now
MyOfficeInnovations via Google Express offers the Staples Stiner High-Back Executive Chair in Black for $78.94 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Aspire Intel Kaby Lake Core i5 3GHz Gaming Desktop for $569 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $180. Buy Now
Newegg via eBay offers the Acer Predator 31.5" Curved Gaming Monitor for $499.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer CB3-431-12K1 Intel Atom 14" Chromebook w/ Sleeve for $229 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Acer Spin 11 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $229 with free shipping. That's $101 under the best price we could find for a comparable laptop elsewhere. Buy Now
