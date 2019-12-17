Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 39 mins ago
Acer Intel Atom Quad 14" Chromebook w/ Sleeve
$139 $299
free shipping

That's the best we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $26, although most stores charge $249 or more. (It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago too.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Need it for Christmas? Select stores have same-day pickup available when you order by 12/23 local time.
  • Intel Atom x5-E8000 1.04GHz Braswell quad-core processor
  • 14" 720p (1366x768) LED display
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC storage
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
  • Chrome OS
  • Model: CB3-431-12K1
