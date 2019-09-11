Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
That's tied with our mention from last week at $151 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Acer via eBay offers its refurbished Acer Swift 1 Gemini Lake Pentium Silver 1.1GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $150 under our June mention for a new one, and the lowest price we could find today by $30. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 4-lb. Acer Aspire 5 A515-43-R19L AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $319.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now
It's the best deal we could find by $130. Buy Now
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the 3-lb. Evoo Intel Atom Cherry Trail 1.44GHz 11.6" 1080p Touchscreen 2-in-1 Laptop in several colors (Silver pictured) for $129 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now
That's $5 under the lowest price we could find for a similar dish rack sold elsewhere. Buy Now
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99 Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although most stores charge $70 or more for this quantity, Buy Now
Sign In or Register