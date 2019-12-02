Open Offer in New Tab
Acer Aspire 5 Whiskey Lake i3 Dual 15.6" 1080p Laptop
$349 $599
free shipping

That's $250 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i3-8145U 2.1GHz Whiskey Lake dual-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit display
  • 8GB RAM; 256GB SATA
  • 802.11ac; Bluetooth 4.0
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NX.H16AA.003
  • Expires in 12 hr
