That is the lowest price we could find by $190. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $40. Buy Now at Staples
It's $130 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $10 under our mention from the week of Black Friday, $110 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $126. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Microsoft Store
That's $330 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
That's tied with our mention from Black Friday week as the lowest price we've seen for a new one. (It's the best deal now by $58.) Buy Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of Apple products, from SmartWatch Bands to laptops. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Shop for cameras, computers, monitors, audio equipment, TVs, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the lowest price we could find by $328, although most retailers charge $500 or more. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's the best price we could find by $96. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
That's a savings of $95 off list price. Buy Now at Staples
That's the best deal we could find for a refurb by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $126 off and tied as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $26, although most stores charge $249 or more. (It's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago too.) Buy Now at Walmart
