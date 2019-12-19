Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 50 mins ago
Acer Aspire 5 Series i7 Quad 15.6" Laptop w/ 256GB SSD
$550 $760
free shipping

That is the lowest price we could find by $190. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 12GB RAM & 256GB PCle NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Model: NX.HDJAA.005
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 50 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
