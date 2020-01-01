Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg · 1 hr ago
Acer Aspire 5 Intel i5 15.6" Laptop
$200 off $700
free shipping

Newegg takes $200 off of the Acer Aspire 5 Intel i5 15.6" Laptop, for a price after discount of $499.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg

Features
  • Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB SSD
  • Model: A515-54G-54QQ
  • Expires 1/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
