Walmart offers the 5.1-lb. Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 3 2.5GHz 15.6" Laptop for $279 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, it's tied what you'd pay for a refurb from Acer direct.) Buy Now
- AMD Ryzen 3 2200U 2.5GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
- 4GB SDRAM
- 16GB Optane Memory
- 1TB hard drive
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
- Model: A315-41-R0GH
Walmart offers the 4.6-lb. Acer Aspire 3 Intel Kaby Lake Core i3 2.2GHz 15.6" Laptop for $289 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $111. Buy Now
- Intel Core i3-8130U 2.2GHz Kaby Lake dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED display
- 4GB RAM, 16GB Optane memory, 1TB hard drive
- 3 USB ports, HDMI output
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Best Buy via Google Express offers the Acer 15 Intel Celeron Braswell 1.6GHz Dual-Core 15.6" Chromebook in Granite Gray for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41. Buy Now
- First-time Google Express customers can cut an extra 20% off via coupon code "JULY20SAVE". (A $20 maximum discount applies.)
- Intel Celeron N3060 Braswell 1.6GHz dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit display
- 4GB RAM & 16GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Chrome OS
- Model: CB3-532-C8DF
Walmart offers the 4.3-lb. Acer CB3-532-C47C Intel Celeron 1.6GHz 15.6" Chromebook for $149 with free shipping. That's $30 under our April mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Celeron N3060 1.6GHz Braswell dual-core processor
- 15.6" 1366x768 LCD display
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB SSD
- Chrome OS
Walmart offers the Acer Spin 11 Celeron 1.1GHz 11.6" Touchscreen 2-in-1 Chromebook for $229 with free shipping. That's $101 under the best price we could find for a comparable laptop elsewhere. Buy Now
- Intel Apollo Lake Celeron N3350 1.1GHz dual core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB eMMC storage
- 11.6" 1366x768 multi-touch IPS display
- USB-C
- 3-cell battery
- Chrome OS
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Lenovo offers its Lenovo IdeaPad 330S Intel Kaby Lake R Core i7 1.8GHz 14" Laptop for $799.99. Coupon code "SAVE250" cuts that to $549.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a week ago, $250 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers the Dell Vostro 14 5000 Series 5481 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 14" 1080p Laptop for $779 with free shipping. That's $70 under our May mention, $791 off list, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 14" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED-backlit IPS LCD
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- 3-cell battery
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Dell Small Business offers its Dell Vostro 15 3583 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i7 1.8GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop for $599 with free shipping. That's $614 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
- AMD Radeon 520 2GB GPU
- Windows 10 Pro 64-bit
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $64.63 with free shipping. That's $54 off list and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $7 less a month ago.) Buy Now
- The recliner measures approximately 30" x 42" x 39" at maximum extension
- The ottoman measures approximately 18" x 16" x 16"
- Model: MS17D1101509
