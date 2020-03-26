Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
B&H Photo Video · 33 mins ago
Acer 24" 1080p FreeSync Monitor
$109
free shipping

That's $20 off list and the best price we could find for this monitor, which is out of stock at most merchants. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
  • AMD FreeSync technology
  • two 2-watt speakers
  • HDMI and VGA inputs
  • TN panel
  • Model: KG241
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 33 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors B&H Photo Video Acer
24" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register