eBay · 58 mins ago
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core 3.6GHz Desktop Processor
$285 $400
free shipping

That's $115 off list, about $9 less than you'd pay elsewhere, and a new best price we've seen for this well-benched processor at an great price for the power. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by AntOnline via eBay.
Features
  • 3.6GHz base clock & 4.4GHz max boost
  • Wraith Prism cooler
  • Model: 100-100000071BOX
  • Published 58 min ago
