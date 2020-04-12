Open Offer in New Tab
Micro Center · 18 mins ago
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core 3.6GHz Desktop Processor
$270 $330
free shipping

That's $15 less than yesterday's mention and a new best price we've seen for this well-benched processor at an great price for the power. Buy Now at Micro Center

Features
  • 3.6GHz base clock & 4.4GHz max boost
  • Wraith Prism cooler
  • Model: 100-100000071BOX
