Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 43 mins ago
AKDY 67" Acrylic Freestanding Soaking Bathtub
$500 $1,500
pickup

That's the lowest price we could find by $62, outside of the seller below. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Home Depot currently offers the same deal via in-store pickup.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $49.97 delivery charge.
Features
  • available in White
  • made of heavy duty acrylic and reinforced fiberglass
  • curved back
  • pop-up drain
  • Model: BT0085
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bed & Bath Walmart AKDY
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register