Use promo code "SHERMAN5" to take an extra 5% off, dropping the starting price from $2,400 to $2,280 per person. This 10-day guided Tunisia tour travels from Tunis to ancient Carthage, Kairouan, Tozeur, the Sahara, Sfax, Sousse, and back to Tunis, with visits to Roman archaeological sites, historic medinas, and the El Djem amphitheater. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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