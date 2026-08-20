Visit Copenhagen, Oslo, and Stockholm on this 8-night Scandinavian vacation with round-trip international airfare, an internal flight between cities, hotel accommodations, and daily breakfast. The package includes 3 nights in Copenhagen, 2 nights in Oslo, and 3 nights in Stockholm, with select October and November departures from New York (JFK). Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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