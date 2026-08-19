Experience South Africa with stays in Johannesburg, Kruger Hazyview, and Cape Town. This 8-night vacation includes round-trip flights, an internal flight from Kruger Mpumalanga to Cape Town, a full-day Kruger National Park safari, Cape Town sightseeing, and a Cape Peninsula tour. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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