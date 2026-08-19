Explore four Australian cities on this 12-night vacation with round-trip flights, internal flights between cities, hotel stays, daily breakfast, and guided sightseeing. Highlights include a walking tour of Sydney's historic Rocks district, a Brisbane River cruise with admission to Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary, and a guided tour of Melbourne. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

Satisfy your wanderlust - and your wallet - by taking a look at all our top travel deals. Buy Now at Mytripbooker Holidays