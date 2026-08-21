Spend a week in Greece with stays in Athens and Santorini. This 7-night vacation includes round-trip airfare, 3 nights at Arion Athens Hotel, 4 nights at Terra Blue Hotel in Santorini, an internal flight or ferry between destinations, and daily breakfast. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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