Explore southern India on this 14-night vacation with round-trip flights, private chauffeur-driven transfers, guided sightseeing, and hotel stays across Bangalore, Mysore, Ooty, Wayanad, Calicut, Kochi, Alleppey, and Marari Beach. Highlights include Mysore Palace, a Mudumalai wildlife safari, tea country, Kochi sightseeing, and an overnight houseboat stay in the Kerala backwaters. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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