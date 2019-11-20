Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
6V Chevy Silverado Pick-Up Truck Ride-On Toy
$98 $149
free shipping

That's $51 off list and the best price we could find.

Features
  • in Red
  • drives forward and reverse
  • realistic horn sound
  • LED headlights
  • usable truck bed with working tailgate
  • suitable for ages 3 to 7 years
  • charger included
  • Model: KL-7018
Comments
