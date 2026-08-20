Explore Sri Lanka on this 6-night vacation with round-trip airfare, private airport transfers, private sightseeing, and breakfast and dinner. The itinerary includes Sigiriya, Trincomalee, Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Kataragama, Galle, and Bentota, with visits to highlights such as Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage, the Temple of the Tooth, tea country, and Galle Fort. Book this travel deal by September 30, 2026.

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