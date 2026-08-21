Spend six nights at Hotel Punta Quattroventi near Herculaneum on this culinary tour of southern Italy. The itinerary includes visits to Capri and Anacapri, Herculaneum, Mount Vesuvius and Pompeii, and the Amalfi Coast, plus hands-on Neapolitan cooking and pizza-making classes. Book this travel deal by August 31, 2026.

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