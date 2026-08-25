Get this $25 Fandango Gift Card for $20. It can be used to rent or buy movies and TV shows across smart TVs, streaming devices, and mobile apps with no subscription needed. Buy Now at Newegg
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Published 1 hr ago
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AMC Theatres is running a set of promotions tied to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including a collectible button for moviegoers on 8/1 and in-theatre concession collectibles starting 7/30 while supplies last. Fans can also grab a Webslinger Snack Pack with popcorn, drinks, and candy, catch the film in RealD 3D, or shop Spider-Man merchandise through AMC. Shop Now at GoFun
- Collectible button available for tickets to Spider-Man: Brand New Day on 8/1
- In-theatre concession collectibles available starting 7/30 while supplies last
- Webslinger Snack Pack includes a large popcorn, two large drinks or ICEEs, and two candies
- Movie available in RealD 3D at AMC
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise available in the AMC shop
This 6-month Cinemark Movie Club membership drops to $42 with promo code "TOGETHER", down from $65.94. Members get a free 2D movie ticket every month, which rolls over if unused, plus 20% off concessions and no online booking fees. Those perks make the monthly ticket credits stack up over the six-month term, especially for regular moviegoers who also buy snacks. Coupon ends December 31. Buy Now at Groupon Member program
On September 5, Cinemark lets guests fill any container up to 400 oz., equal to two XL popcorns, for $5. No purchase or app is required to take part in the Bring Your Own Bucket event. Buy Now at Cinemark
For $39.99, Regal's 2026 Snack Saver includes a free large popcorn and large soda right away, then knocks 50% off future large popcorn and soda purchases through the end of 2026. The discount applies at most Regal theatres, though Cinebarre and Bistro locations are excluded. This deal ends December 31. Shop Now at Regal Entertainment Group
- Provides 50% off a large popcorn and a large soda through Dec. 31, 2026
- Includes a free large popcorn and large soda with initial purchase
- Requires enrollment in Regal Crown Club or Regal Unlimited
- Limited to one Snack Saver per Regal Crown Club account
- Must be purchased in person at Regal theatre concessions
- Excludes Regal Cinebarre and Bistro locations
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This Rosewill mini laser engraver is $59.99 at Newegg. That's a savings of $70. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
- 2.5W diode laser with engraving speeds up to 12,000mm per minute
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Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
This MSI Pro MP341CQ is a 34" curved ultrawide monitor with 1440p resolution and a 100Hz refresh rate. It's $170 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes AMD FreeSync support, a 1ms response time, and built-in speakers, along with anti-flicker and low blue light features for extended viewing comfort. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
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