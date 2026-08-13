This 6-month Cinemark Movie Club membership drops to $42 with promo code "TOGETHER", down from $65.94. Members get a free 2D movie ticket every month, which rolls over if unused, plus 20% off concessions and no online booking fees. Those perks make the monthly ticket credits stack up over the six-month term, especially for regular moviegoers who also buy snacks. Coupon ends December 31. Buy Now at Groupon Member program