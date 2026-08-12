For $39.99, Regal's 2026 Snack Saver includes a free large popcorn and large soda right away, then knocks 50% off future large popcorn and soda purchases through the end of 2026. The discount applies at most Regal theatres, though Cinebarre and Bistro locations are excluded. This deal ends December 31. Shop Now at Regal Entertainment Group
- Provides 50% off a large popcorn and a large soda through Dec. 31, 2026
- Includes a free large popcorn and large soda with initial purchase
- Requires enrollment in Regal Crown Club or Regal Unlimited
- Limited to one Snack Saver per Regal Crown Club account
- Must be purchased in person at Regal theatre concessions
- Excludes Regal Cinebarre and Bistro locations
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Expires 12/31/2026
Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 3/5
AMC Theatres is running a set of promotions tied to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including a collectible button for moviegoers on 8/1 and in-theatre concession collectibles starting 7/30 while supplies last. Fans can also grab a Webslinger Snack Pack with popcorn, drinks, and candy, catch the film in RealD 3D, or shop Spider-Man merchandise through AMC. Shop Now at GoFun
- Collectible button available for tickets to Spider-Man: Brand New Day on 8/1
- In-theatre concession collectibles available starting 7/30 while supplies last
- Webslinger Snack Pack includes a large popcorn, two large drinks or ICEEs, and two candies
- Movie available in RealD 3D at AMC
- Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise available in the AMC shop
Regal's Summer Movie Express brings family movie tickets down to $1 each, available Monday through Thursday from June 1 through August 13. Attendees also get $3 off a Dippin' Dots ice cream and a Snack Pack that includes popcorn, a junior drink, and fruit gummies. Buy Now at Regal Entertainment Group
Fandango's two $50 e-Gift Cards carry a combined $100 value but cost $79.99 at Costco. The cards can be applied toward movie tickets in advance through the Fandango app or website at a range of theater chains, including AMC, Cinemark, Marcus, and Regal, though they can't be used directly at a box office. Delivery is via email. Buy Now at Costco
- Includes two $50 e-Gift Cards for a $100 total value
- Redeemable in advance on the Fandango app or Fandango.com
- Cannot be redeemed at theater box offices
- Works at AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Marcus Theatres, Regal Cinemas, and other chains
- Delivered via email, typically within 2 hours
- Does not expire and is non-refundable
This Fandango bundle pairs a movie ticket to The Odyssey (2026) with an exclusive 12" x 18" collectible print by Matt Taylor for $45. The print ships separately to a U.S. address, while the movie ticket arrives as a redeemable code by email. Buy Now at Fandango
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