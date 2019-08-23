Personalize your DealNews Experience
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $82.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Diligence-Man via Amazon offers the B-Best Guardians of The Galaxy Baby Groot 6" Flower Pot / Pen Holder for $4.07 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Home Dynamix Royalty Clover Rug from $6.29 as listed below. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's the lowest we could find by at least $3 and up to $64. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Artscape Montage 24" x 36" Window Film for $10.81 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sterling and Noble 11" Neon Analog Wall Clock in Blue or Pink for $19.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $12 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $2 less last month. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 73% off a selection of rugs. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. (Orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon offers the Broan NuTone 678 Ventilation Fan and Light Combination for $32.82 with free shipping for Prime members. That's around $5 to $10 less than what you'd pay via third-party sellers. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Merola Tile Botellero 2-Bottle Unglazed Terra Cotta Stackable Floor Wine Rack 24-Pack for $243.78. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $80 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $325. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Home Decorators Collection Ackwood Collection 7-Light Wood Rectangular Chandelier in Grey Wood or Dark Wood for $137.40 with free shipping. That's $11 under our September mention, $92 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's Duramo Slides in Dark Blue/ Cloud White for $10 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find now by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Strong Hand Tools Corner Magnet 2-Pack for $25.86 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today. Buy Now
For first time customers only, Amazon offers $5 Amazon Cash Credit when you add $20 to your account. Shop Now
Artbeck via Amazon offers its Artbeck 39-Ft. Trampoline Spray Water Park for $17.88. Coupon code "HC6VHWSH" drops that to $8.94. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
