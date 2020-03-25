Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
20-Liter Portable Camping Toilet
$56
free shipping

That's $40 under similar brands and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by yallstore via eBay.
  • Perfect for camping, RV travel, or any emergency that might require immediate access to a toilet.
  • 10L fresh water tank for the flush, & a 20L waste storage tank
  • built-in carry handle
  • Model: CHH-1020
