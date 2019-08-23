New
2x4basics Custom Shed Kit with Peak Roof
$51
free shipping

Walmart offers the 2x4basics Custom Shed Kit for $51.16 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $17. Buy Now

  • Amazon and Home Depot charge the same price, also with free shipping.
  • This kit does not include lumber.
  • .22 gauge galvanized steel brackets
  • design plans
  • installation instructions
  • builds a shed up to 10 feet with only 90° cuts
  • Model: 90192
