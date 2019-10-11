New
Walmart · 48 mins ago
2x4 Basics Workbench Kit
$25 $52
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $23.

  • Wood is not included. Supply your own 2 x 4s and plywood to build a workbench up to 36" high and any length or width up to 8x4-feet.
  • Includes all hardware and instructions
  • Model: 90158
