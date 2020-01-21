Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
2 Better Homes and Gardens Charleston 10-Shelf Closet Organizers
$10 $19
pickup at Walmart

That's almost half price at $9 off list. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Reinforced shelves hold up to 3 lbs each
  • 2 heavy-duty hooks each
  • each measure 5.5" x 11" x 54"
  • 10 storage squares and 4 side pockets each
  • Model: BH18-016-099-05
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Improvement Walmart Better Homes and Gardens
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register