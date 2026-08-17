This Sharden screwdriver set is $4 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $5.99. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this kit. The 49-piece kit covers a wide range of bit types, including Torx, Pentalobe, and Tri-wing, useful for repairing phones, laptops, and game consoles. Magnetized tips and a labeled storage case help keep small screws organized during repairs. Buy Now at Amazon