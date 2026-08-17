This JAKEMY 180-in-1 screwdriver set includes magnetic precision bits for repairing laptops, phones, and glasses in one kit. Apply code "VSUSAFF3" to cut it to $18.61. Deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 180 pieces included in the kit
- Cordless electric precision screwdriver with magnetic bits
- Designed for repairing laptops, phones, and glasses
- Includes a carrying case for bit storage
- Non-slip, dismountable, multifunctional handle design
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver set is $15.99, down from its $24.05 list price. The 26-piece kit includes a ratcheting screwdriver, telescoping pick-up tool, nutdrivers, and a carrying case, and it's backed by Craftsman's Full Lifetime Warranty. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- storage pouch
- telescoping magnetic pick-up tool
- ratchet screwdriver with three positions
Amazon offers the Klein Tools 15-in-1 Multi-Bit Ratcheting Screwdriver for $19.98. Most merchants charge $5 more. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Includes Phillips (#0, #1, #2, #3), slotted (3/16", 1/4"), square (#1, #2), Torx (T10, T15, T20, T25), and combo (#1, #2) bits
This Craftsman ratcheting screwdriver is $12 off its regular price at Amazon. You'd pay $28 at Ace Hardware. It comes with 7 double-ended bits and in-handle storage that holds up to 6 bits, along with a ratcheting design that turns screws in both directions. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- DRIVES SCREWS 2X FASTER*: Patented SpeedDrive Technology drives screws with each left and right turn, delivering 2 times the speed of a standard ratcheting screwdriver.
- QUICK AND CONVENIENT ACCESS: In-handle bit storage makes it easy to access bits. Holds (6) bits.
- REACH AND RELIABILITY: Extended locking bit holder ensures secure hold on bits during use.
- (7) 2 in. double-ended bits included.
- COMFORT AND PERFORMANCE: Bi-material handle designed for speed, torque, and precision.
This Sharden screwdriver set is $4 off at Amazon, bringing it down to $5.99. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this kit. The 49-piece kit covers a wide range of bit types, including Torx, Pentalobe, and Tri-wing, useful for repairing phones, laptops, and game consoles. Magnetized tips and a labeled storage case help keep small screws organized during repairs. Buy Now at Amazon
- 49-piece set with 24 double-ended bits
- Includes Torx, Phillips, Flathead, Pentalobe, Tri-wing, & Hex tips
- Made of CRV steel w/ magnetized tips
- Non-slip handle w/ 360° rotating swivel cap
- Includes a magnetic storage case w/ labeled slots
- Backed by a lifetime warranty & 30-day money-back guarantee
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.